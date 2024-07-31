Iranians hold gatherings to condemn assassination of Haniyeh

The University of Tehran hosted a demonstration today in the wake of the martyrdom of Haniyeh.

A large group of academic figures and university students took part in the rally to slam the assassination of the prominent figure.

Holding banners in support of the Palestinian cause, the demonstrators chanted slogans against the crimes of the US and Zionist regime.

In a related development, the Islamic Development Coordination Council of Tehran issued a communique today.

The entity announced that a demonstration is scheduled to be held at Felestin (Palestine) Square in the capital city at 5 p.m. local time today.

The communique read that the martyrdom of the leader would cement the unity among the axis of resistance.

The council further noted that the martyrdom would serve as a model for the future freedom-seeking nations.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday, hours after the Hamas chief participated in the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

