Iran VP stresses enhanced strategic ties with Azerbaijan

We hope that in this new term of the presidency in Iran, the level of relations between the two countries will be at the best since both are friends, brothers and neighbors, Aref told visiting Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov on Tuesday night who travelled to Tehran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

“There is only a geographical border between us, but we have no border for brotherhood. The people on both sides of the border are brothers, relatives and friends, and in the future we must examine what measures should be taken to improve the level of relations between the two countries”, Aref was quoted by IRNA.

Honoring Martyr President Ebrahim Raisi, he said the reason the late president had traveled to that region to inaugurate a border project was a message that the Islamic Republic is committed to strategic relations with its neighbors in all economic, political, and commercial fields.

Aref also stressed the need to assess and follow up the issues of interest of the two countries at the earliest in a joint commission whose members will meet in Tehran or Baku, with the presence of senior officials.

Referring to the Khoda Afarin Reservoir Dam project, the first vice president said that the project was pursued the time he was in the government to help resolve the conflict between our two dear neighbors, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and now it is a source of satisfaction that the peace process of these two countries is continuing and the bitterness that arose, it is progressing toward the desired result.

“We firmly support the 3+3 mechanism and any other mechanism that helps solve the existing problems between the two neighboring countries”, he said, adding that: We believe that the regional issues should be solved with mutual thinking and interaction between the neighbors and regional forces themselves without the interference of extra-regional powers.

In this meeting, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome of the Iranian government.

Asadov also extended an official invitation from his country’s president and the government of Azerbaijan to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Baku.

While expressing his happiness at the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, Asadov said: We hope that the relationship between the two countries will remain stable, as always, on the basis of friendship and kindness.

