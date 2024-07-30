Iran seeks further expansion of ties with UAE: Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian said in a meeting on Tuesday with visiting UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan that deepening and strengthening relations with neighbors is a primary policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also said that Muslim countries of the region should display more unity in their actions against the Zionist regime of Israel.

“Muslim countries are brothers for each other and if they unite and turn into a united hand, the Zionist regime will not be able to carry out such horrible crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine,” said the Iranian president.

Sheikh Zayed, for his part, conveyed the congratulations of the UAE’s President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pezeshkian for his election as Iran’s president, saying that the government and people in the UAE have a high regard for Iran and its people.

The Emirati FM expressed hope that his country and Iran would open a new chapter in bilateral relations during Pezeshkian’s time in office as president.

