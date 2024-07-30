Iran parliament will utilize all tools to support 14th government

During the 14th presidential inauguration ceremony at the parliament on Tuesday, Ghalibaf, in his opening remarks, said, "Today marks the commencement of a new and illustrious chapter in the Islamic Revolution, showcasing the unity of Iranians to the entire world".

"The tragic death of late President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions presented a renewed test for the Islamic Republic of Iran in the eyes of global analysts. The wise leadership of the Supreme Leader turned this into a symbol of stability in Islamic Iran," he added.

Qalibaf further declared, "Today is a momentous day, one where not only does President Pezeshkian take an oath to serve the people as Iran's president, but we too commit to aiding the government in the nation's progress and development, securing the well-being of our citizens, and fulfilling the aspirations of the Islamic Revolution."

He affirmed that Iran's parliament will employ all its legislative, supervisory, and advisory capacities to bolster the 14th government in its challenging path to serve the esteemed nation of Iran.

Iranian Parliament Speaker emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran prioritizes peace and stability in the region, achieved through active diplomacy and bolstering the axis of resistance.

Referring to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and the support of the US and some Western powers, Qalibaf highlighted that the situation in Gaza, which represents a narrative of honor confronting a coalition of aggression, is currently not only the world's foremost issue, but also the paramount concern of humanity.

