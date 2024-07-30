UN chief says ready to cooperate with new Iranian government

In a message to President Pezeshkian, Guterres said the UN eagerly waits for such cooperation.

The UN chief described Iran’s role in the region as important and called on the Islamic Republic to help solve regional crises and prevent new conflicts that would endanger the region and the world.

He further said the UN remains committed to supporting the Islamic Republic’s efforts to achieve the goals of the sustainable development program.

At the end of his message, Guterres wished the best for Pezeshkian in his new mission and said the body counts on Iran to help proceed with the UN Charter.

Pezeshkian will be sworn in before the parliament session today as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic after winning 16,384,403 votes out of a total of 30,530,157 votes in the July 5 run-off presidential election in Iran.

