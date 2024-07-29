President Pezeshkian calls for expansion of ties with Syria

In a meeting with visiting Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous on Monday, Pezeshkian said that Iran and Syria should also use their good relations to boost cooperation between Muslim countries in the region and around the world.

He described Iran and Syria as “friends in tough times” as he said there is a necessity to bolster economic, trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

For his part, Arnous said in the meeting that Iran and Syria had taken major steps in the past two years to expand their relations although he insisted that there are still potentials that could be used by the two countries to further deepen their ties.

The Syrian prime minister, who is in Tehran to attend Pezeshkian’s inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, congratulated the Iranian president on his success in recent elections and delivered the warm greetings and good wishes of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to him and the Iranian nation.

