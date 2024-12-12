Abu Obeidah called for intensifying operations against the Zionist enemy

According to Shahab news agency, Abu Obeidah congratulated one of the Palestinian heroes on the operation in the occupied Qods.

In this message, he asked the young fighters of the West Bank to increase their operations against the enemy soldiers and Zionists in order to support and help the Gaza Strip and to defeat the plots of the invaders to annex the West Bank and impose new realities on the Palestinian nation.

A bus carrying Israeli forces was shot this morning (Thursday) near Al-Nafaq checkpoint in the south of occupied Qods, and one person was killed and four others were injured in this operation.

An Israeli media reported that the perpetrator of the shooting operation fired 22 bullets at a bus near Al-Khezr checkpoint in the south of Qods.

