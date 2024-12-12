Two Zionist soldiers killed, two bulldozers, one armed personnel carrier destroyed by al-Qassam in Gaza

According to Al-Sharooq base in Egypt, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that they attacked two Zionist soldiers in Block 2 area of ​​Jabalia camp in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam also emphasized that it targeted two bulldozers and one personnel carrier of the Zionist regime near the al-Falujah Cemetery in the west of the Jabalia camp by firing several "Shwaaz" bombs.

The military wing of Hamas also announced that its fighters targeted the positions of the Zionist enemy in the Netsarim axis in the south of Gaza City with heavy mortars, rockets and 107 mm rockets.

Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, also published images of the joint rocket attack of its fighters along with the al-Qassam Brigades on the headquarters of the command and control of the Zionist army, as well as the logistics support position of the occupiers in the Netsarim axis, using 107 mm rockets.

