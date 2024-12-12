Iran, Turkmenistan express readiness to expand bilateral ties

The two officials met on Thursday in Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat.

Gharibabadi described Iran-Turkmenistan relations as friendly and brotherly, emphasizing the importance of further deepening the bilateral ties.

The Iranian official also said that the two countries support each other’s positions and initiatives in international organizations including the United Nations, which he described as important, and highlighted the need for continued cooperation and interaction on international issues.

He also pointed out to economic relations and trade exchanges between the two countries and expressed his satisfaction with the development of relations over the recent years, announcing Iran's readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Meredov, who is also Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers, referred to the historical, friendly, and brotherly relations between the two countries, stating that Tehran-Ashgabat ties are not influenced by external factors and will continue to grow.

The Iranian official has traveled to Ashgabat to attend the annual meeting of Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development, which was held on December 10-11.

