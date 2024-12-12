Dec 12, 2024, 8:26 PM
Hamas appreciates UNGA resolution in support of UNRWA

Hamas appreciates UNGA resolution in support of UNRWA

Tehran, IRNA -- Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has appreciated the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for adopting a resolution in support of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) that has been subjected to hostile Israeli policies aimed at ending the agency’s activities in Gaza.

According to Egyptian media, Hamas emphasized in a statement on Thursday that the criminal Zionist enemy is continuing with its policies and actions that exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe and the deliberate starvation of over two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said that the regime obstructs the delivery of humanitarian aid to defenseless civilians, deliberately targeting UN and humanitarian organizations employees, with the number of martyrs among UNRWA personnel reaching 203 alone.  

The statement added that the international community and the United Nations are expected to take measures to stop the ongoing assaults by the Zionist regime against humanitarian organizations, and implement the latest UNGA resolution.  

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution under which 159 members reaffirmed their full support for UNRWA and expressed regret over a law passed by the Israeli Knesset in October to ban the activities of the agency in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. 

