UN official admits world body failed to stop Gaza genocide

According to a report by Palestinian Wafa News Agency on Monday, Albanese also criticized what she called the lack of popular movements in West Asia in protest against the Zionist regime's brutality in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that the amount of flour and food supplies Israel is currently allowing to enter Gaza does not meet 6% of the population's needs, Wafa reported.

That has caused a severe crisis, especially in obtaining bread, and has forced the closure of most bakeries in the southern Gaza Strip, the agency added.

According to UNRWA, more than two million displaced people in Gaza are facing hunger, thirst, disease and fear, with obtaining meals turning into an impossible task for families.

The agency described the situation in Gaza as catastrophic, saying that aid entering the besieged territory has reached its lowest level in recent months.

In October, only 37 aid convoys entered Gaza on a daily basis, which is not enough for the population there, it added.

9376**4194