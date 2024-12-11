UNGA adopts resolution, calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

According to an IRNA reporter from the UN headquarters in New York, 158 countries of the 193-member Assembly voted in favor of Resolution (A/ES-10/L.33), which calls for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all "hostages".

The resolution received only negative 9 votes while 13 abstentions during the UNGA’s 59th Plenary meeting and 10th emergency special session where members debated the Gaza war as well as Illegal Israeli actions in occupied al-Quds and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories under the two draft resolutions (A/ES-10/L.32, A/ES-10/L.33).

Assembly took a symbolic step by approving the resolution on immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza after a similar measure at the UN Security Council last month was vetoed by the United States to protect its key ally, Israel.

Deputy US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood reiterated Washington’s position on Wednesday, saying that passing the draft resolution at the UNGA would be "shameful and wrong", a remark echoed by the Zionist regime’s envoy.

However, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani hailed the draft resolution prior to the vote.

I would like to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran will vote in favor of the resolutions given the urgency of the humanitarian situation and the importance of an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Iravani clarified that Iran’s support for these resolutions will not have any impact on its long-standing and consistent stance on the Palestinian issue, which includes non-recognition of the Zionist regime.

Following the adoption of the resolution, representatives of many countries went to the Palestinian delegation at the United Nations and Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian Ambassador and Representative to congratulate them and express their solidarity with Palestinians.

The UNGA also adopted a resolution by a majority vote that fully supports the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

159 members reaffirmed their full support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and expressed regret over a law passed by the Israeli Knesset in October to ban the activities of UNRWA in the occupied territories.

Earlier this month, the 157 UN members also approved a resolution, despite opposition from the United States and the Israeli regime, calling for an international conference on a peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue to be held in New York in June of next year.

By adopting that resolution, the General Assembly called for the accomplishment of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East without delay.

The conference in June will be held with the aim of “promoting irreversible steps towards an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict” and the establishment of “an independent Palestinian state”

In September, the UN General Assembly had also adopted, with an overwhelming majority, a resolution proposed by Palestine demanding Israel end its illegal occupation within 12 months. That resolution had received 124 votes in favor, 43 abstentions and 14 votes against, including as usual from the United States.

