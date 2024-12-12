Hamas welcomes Ireland’s decision to join ICJ genocide case against Israel

According to the Lebanese Al-Manar TV channel’s Thursday report, Hamas welcomed Ireland’s decision and also called on other countries to join the case.

"We urge all countries to intensify any pressure against the Israeli enemy to stop its brutal attacks on the Palestinian people," the movement said.

It also called on all countries to join the ICJ genocide case against the Israeli regime, which was brought by South Africa.

South Africa submitted the case at the ICJ in December 2023 over Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The UN court, on May 4, issued an order to halt the Israeli military operations in Rafah, southern Gaza, in response to South Africa's complaint. However, the regime continued its onslaught, disregarding the ruling.

Nicaragua, Belgium, Colombia, Turkiye, Libya, Egypt, Maldives, Mexico, Chile, Palestine, and Spain joined or expressed intent to join South Africa's lawsuit against the Israeli regime.

