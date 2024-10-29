Several EU states slam Israeli law to stop UNRWA activities

According to IRNA's Tuesday morning report, citing the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ireland, in the joint statement, the four European countries slammed the Israeli regime’s latest move against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees.

The UNRAWA has been tasked with dealing with the affairs of millions of Palestinian refugees in the region on behalf of the UN General Assembly, the statement said, adding the law approved by the Knesset is a very serious and dangerous that disrupts the activities of the United Nations and all international organizations and institutions.

The joint statement said that the four European countries will continue to work with other nations that provide humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees through UNRWA, as well as countries that host UNRWA offices, to ensure the sustainability of the work and the humanitarian role of the refugee agency,

According to IRNA, the British Prime Minister has also issued a strong statement against the approval of the law banning the activities of UNRWA in the occupied territories by the Zionist parliament

Keir Starmer said in a statement on Monday evening, a copy of which was published on the website of the British government that London is extremely concerned about the UNRWA bill that the Knesset (Israeli parliament) has approved.

This law makes UNRWA's essential work impossible for Palestinians and jeopardizes the entire international humanitarian response in Gaza and the provision of essential health and education services in the West Bank, Starmer said in his statement.

He stated: "The humanitarian situation in Gaza is unacceptable. We must see an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and a significant increase in aid to Gaza."

The British premier reminded the Zionist regime of its international obligations, saying Israel must ensure that sufficient aid reaches the civilians of Gaza, and only UNRWA can provide humanitarian aid at the required scale and speed.

UNRWA is mandated by the United Nations to support Palestinian refugees, and we want Israeli politicians to ensure that UNRWA can continue to do its basic work, Starmer clarified despite knowing that the regime does not care for any internal rules and regulation or UN resolution or charter.

4399