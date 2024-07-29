US urges limited Hezbollah response to Zionist attack: Lebanon FM

Abdallah Bou Habib told Reuters that the US had asked Lebanon's government to pass on a message to the Hezbollah Resistance Movement to show restraint.

Al-Jazeera reported on Monday morning that Bou Habib also acknowledged that several international airlines have stopped their flights to Lebanon due to concerns about Israel's attacks against targets in Lebanon.

Earlier, he called for an international investigation into the attack on the Israeli occupied Syrian Golan Heights that killed 12 people and warned against a large-scale response. In a statement on X, the top Lebanese diplomat pressed for an independent probe “to know the truth” about who was responsible.

Israel claims Hezbollah carried out Saturday’s rocket attack that hit a football field where Druze youths were playing in the town of Majdal Shams, while the Lebanese resistance movement rejected the allegation, saying the incident was caused by the regime’s own anti-rocket interceptor.

US claims diplomacy to end tensions

Meanwhile, the Axios news site quoted an American official and reported that Joe Biden's government warned Tel Aviv that if it attacks Beirut, the situation will probably get out of control.

The US official told Axios that Washington strongly believes that any attack on Beirut will be a red line for Hezbollah.

US officials say they don’t want the outbreak of a new conflict after Israel accused Hezbollah of the Majdal Shams attack.

Amos Hochstein, Biden's advisor, also expressed his concern about Hezbollah launching long-range missiles toward occupied Palestine in the event of an attack on Beirut.

The spokesperson of the US National Security Council, in a statement also called the attack terrible but said that Washington is trying to end the tension between Israel and Lebanon through diplomacy.

We have had continuous discussions with our Israeli and Lebanese counterparts since the horrific attack on Saturday, Adrienne Watson said in a statement on Sunday night.

Zionist regime seeking military adventurism

But American official remain silent on the Israeli war drum and a green light by Zionist cabinet after a meeting on Sunday night regarding how to respond to the alleged attack of Majdal Shams.

The regime’s media reported that the cabinet has given Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Yoav Galantt the authority to decide on the scale and time of the response to Hezbollah.

Meanwhile,, Deputy Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Elias Abu Sa’ab, denied Hezbollah’s role in the Majdal Shams incident and emphasized that if the Zionist regime wants to expand its attacks, Lebanon will be more united.

In a statement on Sunday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry called the attack on Majdal Shams as an Israeli plot with the aim of making it a pretext to expand the scope of its aggression in the region.

Some media sources have revealed that the cause of the Majdal Shams accident in the occupied Golan was the anti-aircraft missile of the Zionist regime that hit a football stadium.

4399

