China to attend Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony

The news was announced by Mao Ning, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, on Friday.

Ning told reporters at her weekly press briefing that Peng Qinghua will travel to Iran due to an invitation from Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

In a related development, China’s Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu said the same day that a high-ranking delegation will attend the president-elect inauguration ceremony and carry an important message from the Chinese government to the new president.

Pezeshkian will be sworn in before the parliament next Tuesday as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic after winning 16,384,403 votes out of a total of 30,530,157 votes in the run-off presidential election in Iran.

Also, an endorsement ceremony will be held on Sunday with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the country’s high-ranking officials in attendance.

A day after the run-off election, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to Pezeshkian to congratulate him as the new Iranian president. In his message, the Chinese president expressed his country’s willingness to enhance ties in the area of Beijing-Tehran joint comprehensive strategic cooperation document.

1483**4354