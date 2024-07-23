Iran’s President-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next Tuesday

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. local time next Tuesday, which will be attended by at least five presidents and ten parliament speakers.

The head of the Supreme Court of Iran, members of the Guardian Council, and the Judiciary chief in the Iranian Parliament will also participate in the event.

Also, an endorsement ceremony will be held on Sunday with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the country’s high-ranking officials in attendance.

Since the legislators will partake in the endorsement ceremony, the open session of the parliament will not be convened on Sunday.

Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian

According to the final results announced by the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pezeshkian was elected as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic with 16,384,403 votes out of a total of 30,530,157 votes.

Pezeshkian, 69, had served as the vice speaker of the 10th Parliament and the country’s minister of health during the administration of then-President Mohammad Khatami.

The early election was held on June 28 across Iran with the participation of four candidates.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili won more votes than other hopefuls; meanwhile, the runoff election was planned for a week later as none of the candidates managed to get the majority of votes to become the president of Iran.

