Iran shuts down for Sunday because of extreme heat

According to a government announcement, banks and other public institutions will be closed on Sunday in order to protect people’s health and conserve energy.

Emergency and relief agencies are excluded, the announcement said.

On Saturday, working hours of public institutions and banks were reduced to half as well.

Extreme heat has hit Iran since Friday, sending temperatures to high levels including above 40° Celsius in the capital Tehran. The hot weather is forecast to continue through the next four days.

