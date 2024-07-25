Iran supports sustainable peace agreement in Yemen: FM Spox

In reaction to a statement issued by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg on July 23, Kanaani said that Iran pursues resolving regional crises through dialogue.

The spokesman expressed hope that a sustainable peace agreement in Yemen would be signed as soon as possible.

The official welcomed any agreement in Yemen that results in resuming flights from Sana'a airport and solving monetary and banking problems nationwide.

Iran believes that any agreement, which reduces economic pressure and lifts air, sea, and land blockade of Yemen, is in the interest of the Yemeni people and serves as a source of stability in that country, Kanaani noted.

Grundberg issued his statement on Tuesday, saying that Ansarullah and the former Yemeni government informed him a day earlier that they had agreed on several measures to de-escalate in relation to the banking sector and Yemenia Airways.

The UN envoy voiced the world body's readiness to work with the parties to implement the agreed measures. He also urged them to collaborate towards an economy that benefits all Yemenis and supports the implementation of a nationwide ceasefire and the resumption of an inclusive political process.

7129**4194