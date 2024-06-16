Iran will act decisively in defending its security, nat’l interests: FM spox

The spokesman made the remarks on Sunday in reaction to a statement by the group of seven major economies, known as G7. At the end of their meeting two days earlier, the group warned Iran against what it called nuclear escalations and called on the country to “provide assurances that its nuclear program is in compliance with the IAEA Board of Governors’ resolution of June 5.”

G7 leaders also accused Iran of assisting Russia in the Ukraine war and threatened to take measures if Iran goes ahead with a deal to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia.

The Iranian spokesman reiterated that the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program is only meant for peaceful purposes.

He said that the G7 statement’s reference to the anti-Iran resolution by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) shows that the resolution was a political move and that some governments misuse international mechanisms against independent countries.

Kanaani added that the Islamic Republic will continue its constructive interaction and technical cooperation with the IAEA within the framework of its rights and obligations, while it will continue to pursue its peaceful nuclear activities in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, regardless of political pressures.

He blamed “unlawful measures” by the US and the three European countries, namely the UK, France and Germany, for the persisting issues regarding the Iranian nuclear program, urging them to show good will and refrain from politicized actions in order to alleviate concerns of all parties.

On the Ukraine war, the spokesman reiterated that any attempt to relate the conflict with Iran-Russia bilateral cooperation is only aimed at biased political purposes.

“Some countries, under political motivations and through leveling false and unproven allegations, are trying to continue with their ineffective and failed policy to impose and maintain sanctions against the Iranian nation. Therefore, we advise the Group of Seven to learn from past experiences and stay away from destructive policies.”

Further in his remarks, Kanaani referred to Iran’s constructive and stabilizing role in establishing sustainable security in the region, saying that the Islamic Republic will act decisively in protecting and defending its security and national interests in the face of any uncalculated behavior.

He also said that the Islamic Republic remains committed to upholding human rights, adding that fulfilling human rights goals in the international arena is now facing serious challenges, the most immediate of which is the inaction by G7 leaders towards “the systematic killings” of the Palestinians by the apartheid Zionist regime.

