No sign of US seeking ceasefire in Gaza: Iran

The Zionist regime has enjoyed the US’s unconditional support in the Gaza War over the past eight months, said Kanaani during his weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday.

The US is by no means ready for an armistice in the ongoing war, he further noted.

If the Americans sincerely seek a ceasefire, he said, they should stop sending weapons to the Zionist regime.

The repeated resignations of the Zionist regime's cabinet members and military and security officials indicate the collapse of the regime, the failure to achieve its goals, and its strategic and continuous failures in the Gaza war, he added.

Of course, substituting a few murderers with new ones does not change the nature of this regime's behavior towards the Palestinians, he underlined.

Iran condemns the brutal operation of the regime, he said, urging the international community to take its legal and humane responsibility.

The global community must take immediate actions to put an end to the Zionists’ war machine, he pointed out.

As several reports show, the military and intelligence forces of the US and the UK have played roles in the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat camp in Gaza, Kanaani said.

Gaza’s Government Media Office says more than 270 Palestinians have been martyred in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp and the number may rise.

US' contradictory approach in supporting terrorism

It is reprehensible that some people use terrorist groups for their political goals and it is a bitter and non-constructive approach that we have seen before and are still witnessing, Kanaani said.

Goals of Iran's acting FM's upcoming trip to Iraq

He said that the necessary arrangements are being made for his visit to Iraq.

The high-ranking officials of Iraq, including the prime minister, the president, the head of the Iraqi parliament, and of course the Iraqi Kurdistan prime minister, visited Iran to express their sympathy to the nation and government of Iran after the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, he said.

Bagheri will visit Baghdad to negotiate with the Iraqi authorities on important bilateral, regional and international issues and to appreciate the Iraqi authorities, he added.

Foreign Ministry, Election

Kanaani said that the ministry gives importance to maximum participation in the upcoming presidential election, especially in other countries, and that the diplomatic apparatus has taken initial arrangements a while ago.

According to the spokesman, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have formed a committee, providing Iranian consulates with directives to hold the election abroad; and the director-general of consular affairs of the Foreign Ministry started visiting certain countries to pursue this goal.

Iranian diplomats have started negotiating with the authorities of certain countries to pave the ground for the participation of Iranian expatriates in the elections, Kanaani said.

Arbaeen Pilgrimage

As to efforts made by the consular committee of Arbaeen pilgrimage, he noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has started preparations for holding magnificent Arbaeen processions this year, adding that the committee was formed in the Foreign Ministry several months ago.

Additionally, the ministry held necessary talks with certain Iraqi officials to this end, the spokesman said, noting that the Foreign Ministry has begun preparations for effective assistance in holding the grand Arbaeen procession for months.

Israeli regime's threat against Lebanon

As always, Iran supports peace and stability in the region, Kanaani stated.

After eight months of cruel war against Palestinians, he said, the world is convinced that it is the occupying regime that seeks to create insecurity in the region.

The regime's threats against Lebanon must be taken seriously by the United Nations, he said, noting that any provocative action against the country's territorial integrity must be categorically condemned.

As the advocates of the Zionists, the US and the UK should take the main responsibility in the war, the official underscored.

Kanaani said that the countries should quit supportive measures in the enclave and stop the Israeli regime’s warmongering.

Maintaining the stability, security and territorial integrity of Lebanon must be considered by all sides, he said.

The Lebanese army, government, and people have the right to respond to any aggression, he pointed out.

The spokesman went on to say that resistance to the occupation can guarantee stability and security in Lebanon.

The Zionists must know that the Resistance in the region will respond to any adventurous action against Lebanon and its sovereignty, he added.

Some European parties act against Iran's nuclear issue

Non-constructive measures are taken by the parties who are only ones to be blamed about Iran's nuclear issue and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Kanaani said.

Such measures do not have legal grounds and acceptable political logic, he stated.

Instead of making accusations against Iran, they should do their responsibility, he stressed.

Iran fulfills its obligations concerning its nuclear activities within the framework of the International Atomic Agency Agency (IAEA) and the comprehensive safeguards agreement.

The political pressures of some Western parties, including the US and Europe, have caused the IAEA to deviate from its professional function and its activities have been influenced by political approaches, Kanaani said.

Such pressures will not be constructive, he reiterated.

Iran-Armenia relations

Iran and Armenia had signed an agreement regarding the mutual establishment of their consulate generals in Tabriz and Kapan, he said adding that Iran's consulate general was officially opened during Martyr Hossein Amirabdollahian's visit.

During Martyr Amirabdollahian's last trip to Armenia, Iran's agreement with the mutual opening of the Armenian Consulate General in Tabriz was presented to the Armenian authorities, he said.

Reopening the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iran

The diplomatic activity of the Azeri embassy in Iran has been resumed following the agreements, and the approximate time has been determined, he said.

