Zionist PM meets with protests, boycotts in US

According to IRNA's correspondent, the protests were simultaneous with Netanyahu's claims and anger at pro-Palestine Americans protesters whom the Israeli premier denounced for agitating in favor of Gaza and called them “useful idiots for Iran.”

Netanyahu, who was angry at their presence, claimed that the protests were financed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to US media reports, anti-Netanyahu protesters near the Congress building were violently attacked by the American police, leading to scuffles and clashes.

Capitol police made several arrests and used pepper spray to disperse the angry crowd claiming that some protesters became violent before Netanyahu's speech, reports said.

CNN also reported that at the time of Netanyahu's speech in the Congress, police detained 5 protesters.

Protests began soon after Netanyahu arrived in Washington, with people carrying Palestinian flags and placards reading such as "Arrest Netanyahu" and “War Criminal” gathered in front of the Watergate Hotel where he was to stay during the trip.

Dozens of protesters on early Wednesday had also gathered in front of the White House, blocking the entry of staff and slamming the Biden administration for welcoming the Zionist premier.

Scores of US lawmakers boycott Netanyahu

Netanyahu was invited by both Republican and Democratic congressional leaders but his trip and the congressional address have sparked political divisions amid the public outcry over the Gaza genocide and the US support for the regime.

Although Netanyahu was applauded by Israel's supporters upon entering the Congress, 128 lawmakers, including 100 members of the House of Representatives and 28 senators, did not attend his speech and boycotted it.

Also, more than 100 interns of the US Congress announced in a statement that they boycotted Netanyahu's speech citing the people's wishes.

It is stated in this statement: "As the backbone of the country's democratic institutions, we have a duty to strengthen the voice of the voters. The decisive demand is clear: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be held accountable for his crimes against humanity. It is our moral duty to spread the voice of this request."

In another part of this statement, it is stated: "In a protest action, many of us have pledged to take sick leave today. "We are in full solidarity with the victims of Netanyahu's actions."

More than 80 Democratic representatives boycotted Netanyahu's speech, including Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray, D-Wash., Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and former speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I have extraordinary concerns and I don't want to affirm or legitimize this with my presence,” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

Some democratic leaders present in the hall, including Rashida Talib held up a sign that read "war criminal" during Netanyahu's speech to the US Congress.

