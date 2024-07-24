Outrage as Netanyahu meets with families of captives held in Gaza

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency citing a Zionist news channel, the meeting between Netanyahu and the families of the Israeli captives that lasted for about an hour and a quarter was very tense throughout.

According to this Israeli media report, anger boiled after Netanyahu reiterated military pressure on the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and pledged that he would not accept any condition put forward to reach an agreement.

Netanyahu’s words prompted the families of the Israeli captives to interrupt him and strongly oppose and argue with him.

According to the Kan news network, the families warned Netanyahu that he should accept the prisoner exchange agreement, which they have been denuding since the regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza under the pretext of freeing the captives.

The families contended that they don’t care if the agreement help free even a single Israeli captive from Gaza.

Kahn also reported that desperate Netanyahu in order to justify the derailment of the deal claimed during the meeting with the captives’ families that it is Hamas that does not want an agreement. That despite the fact that the Palestinian group has repeatedly reiterated its determination to do so and agreed to US President Joe Biden's plan to exchange prisoners with the Zionist regime.

While, Netanyahu was meeting with the families of Israeli captives in the US, demonstrators in Tel Aviv once again hit the streets to demand the signing of a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

I a fresh statement, the families of the Zionist prisoners called Netanyahu's advisor Ophir Falk's statement that Hamas is not looking for an agreement false and condemned it.

They argued that Falk's statement contradicts the position of Israeli intelligence services and the Minister of War that had been engaged in the negotiations. “The regime attempts to fail the negotiations and prevent the reaching of an agreement”.

Israel is witnessing anti-regime protests across the occupied territories, including in Tel Aviv, almost on a daily basis against the policies of Netanyahu and his far-right cabinet ever since they opted for a brutal war on Gaza following Al Aqsa Storm operation by Hamas over the regime's decades of atrocities against Palestinians.

