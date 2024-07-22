‘Iran's nuclear goods, services breaking monopoly in world markets’

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in an interview with KHAMENEI.IR, an information base of the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader that investigated the scientific and industrial capabilities and capacities of the Islamic Republic in the field of nuclear industry and published it on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of nuclear scientist, Dariush Rezaeinejad.

The interview begins with a quote: “The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has always emphasized the importance of the country's nuclear industry and considers it one of the basic and important components of Iran’s credibility as well as the source of its strength, power and development”.

Eslami, during the conversation, elaborated on several scientific achievements, especially in the nuclear field, the country has made in the past year. “Now we have a nuclear fuel development document, which is not just an exhibitive or library document, but actually a detailed-executive plan that in the course of time would determined what actions should be taken to produce the fuel.”

The Leader in 2006 stressed the need of the production of 20,000 megawatts of nuclear energy, which was also then approved by parliament. This matter was pursued seriously by the previous government and the AEOI and now based on Horizon 2040, the country's 20% of energy will be produced by atomic plants. In the process, private and non-governmental sectors can be brought in to help by evaluating the country's engineering and industrial capabilities as well as financing mechanisms, he said when asked to further explain the nuclear fuel development document.

While responding to the question about the share of small-scale and other power plants, Eslami said: Small and medium scale nuclear power plants are one of the axes of energy development. According to the approval of the Supreme Council of Energy as well as the detailed plan of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, 80% of the 20,000 megawatt nuclear power will be produced by large-scale power plants, and the remaining 20% ​​ by small and medium-sized plants with a capacity of 300 megawatts or less, also known as SMR.

On the challenges of obtaining small and large nuclear power plants, he said that Iran intends to use secondary sources of uranium to complete its portfolio of nuclear fuel production materials. Fortunately, two plans were followed during the previous government and came to fruition.

On the question about the nuclear industry’s support in the last few years, Eslami said that the nuclear industry is a strategic one with various dimensions, including national security, and is considered a part of the power-building domain of the Islamic Republic, adding that it is not the case that the priorities of this industry will change with the change of governments.

The Strategic Action Law provided the best opportunity for the country to act powerfully against the excesses of its enemies, he referred to the parliamentary legislation in the wake of the violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the 2015 nuclear deal inked by Iran and several world powers that called for the reduction of Iran’s enrichment in return for sanctions relief.

Eslami further said that the capabilities of Iran in the field of nuclear technology have been able to overcome the monopoly of this sector as our services and products are now present in the world markets, and some of our products are being exported to other countries.

Considering the production capacity and potential, we can export radiopharmaceuticals to all parts of the world. One of the five reputable companies in the world in the field of radiopharmaceutical production is Pars Isotope Company, which is active in Iran. God willing, by opening a new center before the end of the year or at most one year from today, we will increase the production of radiopharmaceuticals by 5 to 7 times, Iran’s nuclear chief said.

