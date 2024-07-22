Jul 22, 2024, 5:45 PM
Two Zionists were wounded by a Canadian on the border of the Gaza Strip

Tehran- IRNA- The Zionist media reported on Monday that several Zionists were injured following a knife attack near the entrance to the Zionist settlement of "Natif Hasrah" on the border around the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian news agency Ma'a quoted the media of the Zionist regime and wrote that two settlers were injured on Monday morning in a knife attack near the entrance of the Zionist settlement "Natif Hasrah" on the border around the Gaza Strip.

Zionist sources said that the operator of this operation reached the entrance of the said Zionist settlement and wounded them with a knife.

These sources added that the attacker was shot and died at the scene of the incident.

The media of the Zionist regime described the injuries of the Zionist settlers who were attacked as minor.

Zionist sources said that the operator of this operation was a Canadian Muslim citizen who entered the occupied Palestinian territories as a tourist.

