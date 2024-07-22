How Israeli fighter jets could reach Hodeidah?

The reports were released by the Arab-language newspaper Raialyoum to analyze the Zionist regime’s attack on Hodeidah, IRNA said on Monday.

The news was released despite the remarks made by Saudi defense ministry spokesman that Riyadh does not allow any sides to use its airspace for threatening actions.

The Saudi ministry also refused any involvement in the Israeli air strike on Hodeidah, according to the newspaper.

It seems that through taking this stance, Saudi Arabia aims to avoid new confrontation with Yemen’s Ansarullah as the resistance movement has already warned all Arab states against letting fighter jets to bombard Yemen.

Coincidently, Israeli TV KAN confirmed that anti-Yemen act was taken place by Tel Aviv but it was not a totally-carried out Israeli attack. If the US military bases in the Saudi and Egyptian beaches were not in coordination with Israel in the Red Sea, the Zionist regime could not carry its operation, the newspaper wrote.

In a comment on the Israeli attack on his country, Abdullah bin Amer, the deputy director of moral guidance department of Yemeni Armed Forces, said the Zionist fighter jets had not possibility to enter Yemen without crossing the Egyptian and Saudi sea and air spaces.

The Israeli airstrikes against Hodeidah came a day after Yemen launched a drone strike on Tel Aviv in response to the regime’s continuous crimes against Palestinians in Gaza. At least one person was killed and ten others were injured in the Tel Aviv attack.

