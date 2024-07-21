Oman, Kuwait condemn Israeli airstrikes on Yemen

Oman’s foreign ministry issued a statement on Sunday, a day after the Israeli airstrikes on Yemen, which the ministry said represent a new escalation of regional tensions and hamper efforts to restore calm.

Oman also called on the international community to assumer its responsibility to protect regional and international peace, and ensure delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Sunday, Kuwait’s foreign ministry also said that it was "anxiously” following up with the aftermath of the Israeli attack on Yemen, which the ministry described as unprecedented.

Kuwait called on the international community and the UN Security Council to fulfill their duties to end conflicts, while warning of the risk of the deterioration of regional security and the failure of peace efforts.

Israel struck an oil storage facility and power plant in Hodeidah port city, leaving six people dead and 83 others wounded, according to officials.

Yemen said that it will target key Israeli positions in retaliation for the attack.

The Israeli airstrikes came a day after Yemen launched a drone strike on Tel Aviv in response to the regime’s continuous crimes against Palestinians in Gaza. At least one person was killed and ten others were injured in the Tel Aviv attack.

