Israeli military positions hit in fresh Hezbollah attacks

Hezbollah said in a statement on Sunday that its fighters carried out drone and rocket attacks on two Israeli military bases, causing casualties among soldiers. Hezbollah reported fatalities, without specifying.

It said that the latest attacks were in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and their resistance fighters, and were also in response to Israeli strikes on civilian areas in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli military conducted attacks on several towns in southern Lebanon. Media outlets said two Lebanese soldiers were injured after Israel shelled an army position near Alma ash-Shaab in south of the country.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in clashes on Lebanon’s southern border since October 8, a day after the regime launched its devastating war on Gaza.

The clashes have intensified in the past few weeks, raising fears of a full-blown war between the two sides.

Hezbollah, which has been limiting its attacks on Israeli military positions, has time and again said that it will stop its operations once a permanent ceasefire is announced in Gaza.

Such a ceasefire however has not been reached yet over Israel’s refusal to accept Palestinians’ demands including a complete halt to fighting.

