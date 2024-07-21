Hezbollah, Hamas surprise Zionist troops with attacks

The army did not specify who was behind the drone strike on the Zaoura region, located in the north of the occupied Golan.

But, Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement had announced earlier in the day that it had carried out drone attacks against the positions of the Zionist military and the Iron Dome facility on the Golan Heights.

Hezbollah and the Zionist army are engaged in exchange of fire ever since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza. The two side are targeting each other positions with rockets and missiles but recently the Zionist regime has targeted residential areas in southern Lebanon resulting in the death of civilians.

On Saturday, the regime announced that its warplanes have once again bombed an area between the cities of Tire and Saida in the south of Lebanon and targeted an ammunition depot.

The Zionist regime, which has been defeated in the battlefield with Hezbollah and is being dealt heavy blows by Palestinian fighters in Gaza, is bombing residential areas in southern Lebanon and in Gaza to compensate for its defeats.

Recently, the regime has also targeted private vehicles in southern Lebanon as part of its assassination drive in order to compensate for heavy losses in the battlefield with Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Israeli invaders present in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis said that the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement constantly change their war tactics.

The battle in Gaza is complicated and the Qassam fighters are continuously changing their war tactics, according to the Palestinian Samaa news agency citing Israel’s Yedioth Aharonot newspaper on Sunday morning.

The Zionist daily quoted soldiers as saying that Hamas forces come out of the rubble alive after the bombings because they take shelter in basements protected by reinforced concrete.

After more than 9 months of the Zionist regime's war against the Gaza Strip, Palestinian fighters keep putting stiff resistance to invading troops and dealing heavy blows to them. The regime has failed to provide actual casualty figures among its troops in Gaza and in northern occupied territories along Lebanon due to fear of the public outrage.

