Hezbollah fires barrage of rockets, missiles at Israeli targets

Israeli media reported on Saturday that about 55 projectiles had been launched from Lebanon. They also said that Hezbollah missiles had targeted the occupied Golan Heights in Syria, causing a fire to break out in the region.

Reports said that a factory was directly hit near Kiryat Shmona in northeastern occupied Palestine.

Al-Mayadeen news channel reported that Hezbollah rockets had set off sirens in northern occupied Palestine and the Golan Heights.

In a statement, Hezbollah said the operations were in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and in retaliation for an Israeli drone attack targeting civilians in the Lebanese town of Burj Al-Muluk.

Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been trading cross-border fire almost on a daily basis since the Israeli regime launched the ongoing genocidal aggression on Gaza early in October.

