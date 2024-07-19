Another Hezbollah fighter martyred in Israeli strike on south Lebanon

In a statement on Thursday, Hezbollah said that Ali Jafar Maatuk from the western town of Sir in southern Lebanon was martyred on the path of defending al-Quds.

Earlier, the Lebanese Civil Defense Organization announced that two people were martyred and 12 others were injured in an attack by the Zionist regime’s army on the town of Safad al-Batikh in southern Lebanon.

In another statement on Thursday, Hezbollah said that Hasan Ali Mhanna, known as Abu Hadi, from the town of Jabal al-Batam in the Tyre region of southern Lebanon, was martyred in an Israeli attack.

