Guinean President congratulates Pezeshkian on election win

Tehran, IRNA – Guinean President Mamady Doumbouya has congratulated Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on his election win in the country’s runoff vote earlier in July.

Doumbouya sent a congratulatory message on Saturday, July 20, two weeks after Pezeshkian won the presidential race against Saeed Jalili.

He said that Pezeshkian’s election as the new president of Iran will help social and economic growth of the Islamic Republic, expressing assurance that his election would firm the country’s past achievements.  

The Guinean president also announced his readiness to help forge friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Leaders and top officials from across the world have been sending congratulatory messages to the Iranian president-elect over the past two weeks.   

