World leaders congratulate Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Pezeshkian’s victory and stressed that Beijing attaches great importance to the development of relations with Tehran and is willing to develop the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated him on his victory, noting that the relations between the two nations are friendly based on good neighborliness.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory after the results of Iran’s 14th presidential election were announced.

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory and expressed hope that in the new era, the relations between the two brotherly countries will be strengthened.

In a message, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev “sincerely” congratulated Pezeshkian on his election as the new President of Iran.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory as the elected president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying: “We will work with you to strengthen the strategic relations between Syria and Iran and open new promising prospects for bilateral cooperation.”

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon wished success to Iran’s President-elect Pezeshkian and invited him to visit his country.

Following the victory of Masoud Pezeshkian in the Iranian presidential election, Japan’s Foreign Ministry announced that Tokyo will strengthen dialogue with the new administration in Tehran.

In a congratulatory message addressed to the president-elect of Iran, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić wrote that Pezeshkian's presidency "brings prosperity to Iran.

Malaysian President Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Pezeshkian's victory, saying it "reflects the vibrant spirit of democracy and a promising future for Iran."

The government of South Korea welcomed Pezeshkian's election and expressed hope for improved relations between Tehran and Seoul during his presidency.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Pezeshkian on his election victory and invited the Iranian president-elect to make an official visit to Belarus.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wished for Pezeshkian to achieve growing achievements and new successes following his election as Iran's president.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev also congratulated Pezeshkian on his election victory. He expressed confidence that during Pezeshkian's presidency, the long-term cooperation between Tehran and Tashkent in all priority areas will reach a higher level.

Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu congratulated Pezeshkian as well. He expressed “his hope of working together to strengthen the relationship between the Maldives and Iran”, according to a press release by Muizzu’s office.

He also “conveyed best wishes for the success of President-elect Pezeshkian in fostering peace and prosperity in Iran and the wider region.”

In a congratulatory message to Pezeshkian, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that his country wants to develop close relations with Iran and the Pezeshkian administration.

Earlier, Japan’s Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa also congratulated Pezeshkian on his election as new president of Iran.

The European Union congratulated Pezeshkian on his election victory as well.

“We take note of the results of the presidential elections in Iran and congratulate President elect Massoud Pezeshkian. We are ready to engage with the new government in line with EU policy of critical engagement”, Nabila Massrali, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said on X.

Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming praised Pezeshkian's "convincing victory" and expressed confidence that under his presidency, the Islamic Republic will achieve greater success. He assured the president-elect that the SCO's Secretariat is committed to working with Iranian officials to ensure the development of the organization.

Italy's Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli has congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in Friday's presidential runoff and expressed hope that diplomatic relations between the two countries will be strengthened during his presidency.

"I express my most sincere congratulations to the people and government of Iran. Hopefully, we can cooperate to establish peace and stability in the region, especially in the Gulf of Aden and in the Middle East in general."

Afghanistan’s ruling government also congratulated the people and government of Iran on the successful election.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan hopes that the relations between the two neighboring and Muslim countries will be further strengthened and expanded in various fields with the establishment of the new government,” Afghanistan’s foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote in a post on his X account.

Kazakhstan’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter to president-elect Pezeshkian on July 7, 2024, to congratulate him on victory in the elections. In the letter, Tokayev said his country is ready to maintain and boost cooperation with the Iranian government led by Pezeshkian.

Also, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro congratulated Pezeshkian via his X account.

In his message, Maduro underlined the importance of continuing friendly and brotherly relations between Venezuela and Iran.

He also stressed that the Iranian government can count on his country.

Elsewhere, the government of Nicaragua extended a message to Iran’s Pezeshkian, congratulating him on his election.

In the message, the Nicaraguan government felicitated Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the president-elect and the Iranian nation on the election and extended strong support for the nation’s aspirations.

Referring to uprisings in Nicaragua and Iran in 1979 as twin revolutions, the government of Nicaragua said Managua and Tehran have been united to establish peace across the world and cooperate on fair development.

In a congratulatory message, the Grand Mufti and head of the Department of Religious Affairs of Muslims of the Russian Federation congratulated Iran's president-elect Pezeshkian on his victory in the 14th presidential election.

In the message of Mufti Ravil Ainuddin addressed to Pezeshkian it is stated: On behalf of the 25 million Muslim nation of Russia, on behalf of the Muslim scholars of this country, and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on being elected as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday congratulated Pezeshkian on his election victory, and expressed hope that friendly ties between the two countries are expanded under his administration. Kim also wished the Iranian president-elect great success in doing his job.

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has congratulated Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in the 14th presidential election in Iran.

In a message on Sunday night, Khachaturyan said Pezeshkian’s rich experience and knowledge will contribute to the further development and prosperity of Iran and that Armenia attaches importance to deepening and strengthening the centuries-old friendship with Tehran based on mutual trust and respect.

Also, in a congratulatory message to Pezeshkian on Monday, President Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan said that the relations between Iran and Turkmenistan has been based on hundreds of years of trust and that the joint efforts will more than ever be in the interest of the both nations.

