Writing on his official X account on Saturday, Ulyanov said that “This assertion ( “ #Iran is one or two weeks away from…”) was used many times over the last 20 years and will be used again in the years to come, as always, for propagandistic purposes.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said a day earlier that "Iran is probably only one or two weeks away from the uranium capacity for nuclear weapons".

