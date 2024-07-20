Mehdi Taremi breaks record in cyber space

From Saturday, July 14, 2024, when Taremi officially signed his contract with Inter, until Friday evening (yesterday), Inter Milan has released 54 posts, 20 of which feature photos and videos related to him.

The figures show that 37% of Inter’s Instagram posts over the last six days were dedicated to this Iranian forward.

Notably, on the day Inter confirmed Taremi’s signing, nine Instagram posts featuring photos and videos of him were released on the club’s page, setting a new record for likes and views on Inter’s page.

On July 14, 2024, Inter confirmed the signing of Taremi on a three-year contract following his departure from Porto.

Taremi made 182 appearances for Porto after joining in 2020, scoring 91 goals and enjoyed a distinguished four-year spell at the club, winning the Primeira Liga, two Portuguese Super Cups, three Portuguese Cups, and the Portuguese League Cup.

Taremi is the third player to move to San Siro this transfer window, joining Piotr Zielinski and Josep Martinez at the club.

