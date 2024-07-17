Bagheri Kani, Lavrov discuss bilateral, regional issues at UN

According to IRNA's correspondent, Bagheri Kani and Lavrov met on Tuesday evening local time at the United Nations headquarters in New York and discussed the latest status of bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

Bagheri Kani referred to recent developments in bilateral relations between Iran and Russia, saying they are going in the right direction but expressed hope that the process of legal formalities to finalize important cooperation documents, especially the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty and others such as the use of the transit capacity of the Islamic Republic, should be completed at the earliest.

During the meeting, the two diplomats also discussed the developments in the region and Gaza, with Bagheri Kani emphasizing the need to prevent the continuation of Zionist crimes and attacks against the oppressed Palestinians as soon as possible.

Neglecting this issue and the regime’s intensifying attacks on Gaza are a source of the escalating tensions and crisis in the region, he warned.

Bagheri Kani also lauded Russia for its efforts to raise the Palestinian issue and the crimes committed by the Zionists in the Gaza war during the country's rotating presidency of the UN Security Council.

The Russian Foreign Minister, for his part, while congratulating on the successful conclusion of the presidential election in Iran, expressed satisfaction over the progress in bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Referring to Russia's concern about the possibility of expanding the scope of the conflict and comprehensive aggression of the Zionist regime, including against Lebanon, Lavrov said his country seeks to prevent the occurrence of such an event and stresses the responsibility of all parties in this regard.

