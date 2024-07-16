Gaza death toll jumps to 38,713

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Tuesday that the total number of the injured people has reached 89,166.

At least 49 Palestinians were killed and 69 others injured in 24 hours, the ministry added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Secretary-General of the United Nations in an X message said: "The extreme level of fighting and devastation in Gaza is incomprehensible and inexcusable."

"Nowhere is safe. Everywhere is a potential killing zone," he added.

"It is high time for the parties to show the political courage and political will to finally reach a deal," he noted.

