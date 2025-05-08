American-born cardinal is selected new pope

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States has been selected as the next pope, the first American pontiff in history.

Cardinal Robert Prevost will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

The 69-year-old pontiff from Chicago has spent much of his career as a missionary in South America and served as bishop in Peru.

Pope Leo XIV outlined his vision for the Catholic Church as one that “builds bridges” and engages in conversation.

“We have to seek together to be a missionary church. A church that builds bridges and dialogue,” the new pope said in his remarks on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The new pope also spoke warmly of Pope Francis and concluded by leading the crowd in prayer.

Robert Francis Prevost was promoted to archbishop in 2023 and created cardinal in 2024.

The pope has an important role to play on the international stage, particularly to ensure that religion does not become a fault line.

He will face ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and Sudan plus the politically divisive issues of migration, the climate crisis, religious freedom and human rights.

