May 9, 2025, 1:01 AM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85827367
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

May 9, 2025, 1:01 AM
News ID: 85827367
Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties and regional developments
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (right) and his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar,

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, talked over the phone on Thursday night.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in a telephone conversation on Thursday night discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.

The two foreign ministers discussed the latest security developments in the South Asian region following the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Referring to his talks with Indian officials, Araqchi emphasized the importance of both sides' efforts to prevent the situation from escalating and reduce tensions.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister, while explaining the latest situation in the region, explained the country's positions in this regard and clarified that the country is not seeking to escalate tensions.

2050

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .