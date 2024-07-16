Guterres appoints Omani diplomat to head UN mission in Iraq

According to Oman's official news agency, Al Hassan was chosen by Guterres as the head of United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) after the approval of the Security Council.

Al Hassan, who was the permanent representative of Oman at the United Nations, is the first Arab diplomat to be appointed in this position.

He will succeed Jenin Henis Plaskhart, who was the special representative of the UNAMI in Baghdad since early November 2018.

Al Hassan previously held the position of the head of the special committee for political affairs and decolonization of the United Nations, and also worked in the field of the United Nations strategy to fight terrorism.

The Iraqi government also agreed to Al Hassan's appointment to head the UNAMI which helps promote accountability for human rights violations and protecting human rights in Iraq.

Baghdad has expressed hope for the beginning of a new phase of political and economic transformation and positive interaction with the international community.

