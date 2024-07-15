EU imposes sanctions on extremist Zionist individuals, entities

According to Al Jazeera English, in a statement, 27-member European Union stated on Monday that the violation of Palestinian human rights includes "abuse of the right of everyone to enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical and mental integrity, the right to property, the right to private and family life, to freedom of religion or belief and the right to education”.

The move which is taken under the European Union's Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, also include Baruch Marzel, for “openly calling for an ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians”,

Today’s designations also include Tzav 9, an Israeli group of violent activists founded in January 2024, regularly blocking humanitarian aid trucks delivering food, water and fuel to Gaza. Tzav 9’s actions include violent protests, attacks against food trucks and the destruction of food.

Ben-Zion Gopstein, founder and leader of the extremist organization Lehava, and Isaschar Manne, founder of the unauthorized Manne Farm outpost in the South Hebron Hills are also on the EU blacklist.

Those listed under the sanctions regime are subject to an asset freeze, and the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit, is prohibited. Additionally, a travel ban to the EU applies to the natural persons listed.

According to IRNA, Britain had previously announced that it had sanctioned extremist Zionist figures and groups over their violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Recently, the United States has also sanctioned a number of Zionist settlers which prompted the European Union to consider imposing sanctions against the extremist Zionist settlers who continuously attack Palestinians.

European countries including France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Malta and Spain have backed the move to impose sanctions on extremist Zionist settlers.

