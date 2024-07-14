Israeli attack on Gaza school exposes West’s dark side: Iran

“From an illegitimate regime that began its shameful life with occupation, massacre, assassination, killing of women and children, and destruction of Palestinian homes, humanitarian behavior based on international rules is not expected because its foundation is based on crime”, Nasser Kanaan wrote in Farsi on his X social media network on Sunday night, according to IRNA.

The spokesman further said that “the unfortunate reality is the silence and inaction of the Western and European governments claiming morality, law and human rights, which are still busy deceiving public opinion and playing with words and phrases in the face of this amount of crime and brutality."

He continued: “America and some European governments supporting the Zionist regime are the biggest losers in the war against Gaza, along with the mentioned regime. They have lost not only the war, but also morality and human dignity”.

Kanaani also uploaded a video along with his post showing injured and terrorized kids following an Israeli attack on the UN-run school in Gaza that had been sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians.

The Zionist regime targeted the school located in the center of the Gaza Strip, killing 12 people and injuring more than 70 others, including kids.

