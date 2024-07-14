Israeli warplanes target Syrian capital again

According to IRNA, citing SANA, the Syrian air defense systems intercepted rockets fired by the Zionist regime's warplanes and shot down most of them.

So far, there are no reports of any possible damage or casualties from these attacks.

Israeli has conducted numerous such attacks against Syria including on the capital Damascus and elsewhere over the past two decades.

The Syrian government has lodged dozens of complaints to the UN and Security Council, accusing the Israeli regime of violating its sovereignty and propping up terrorist groups with such attacks to destabilize the Arab country.

