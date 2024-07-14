Trump injured in shooting during campaign speech

According to IRNA, citing US media reports, the shooting occurred on Saturday night local time during Trump's speech in Butler, Pennsylvania, but secret service agents took him under cover and removed him from the venue.

Video footage and photos showed Trump's face was covered in blood after shots fired at the rally but he was waving to the crowd and pumping fist while being lifted from the ground by his bodyguards.

The Daily Mail wrote that Trump's injury did not appear to be serious. The Trump campaign also said in a statement that he was "fine" and that he was taken to a medical facility.

Motive behind the shooting remains unclear but Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after grazing Trump with a bullet, killing one audience and injuring another in the shooting.

CNN has also confirm the death of the shooter but some media outlets said two people died in the incident but remained unclear if the assailant was included.

The name and identity of the assailant have not been made public.

The shooting sparked criticism and denunciation from American public and political circles but President Joe Biden and Trump’s rival said on Saturday local time that he had not received any news about the former president being shot.

I have not heard about the shooting at Trump, Biden was quoted as saying while he was leaving a church in Delaware.

Armed violence in America is common issue as the number of weapons in this country is more than its population.

"Armed Violence Archive" has recorded more than 40,000 deaths from firearms last year so far in the US. Efforts to restrict weapons in this country have always faced opposition from politicians and gun lobbyists.

However, the US Supreme Court recently approved a federal law that prohibits domestic violence perpetrators from owning firearms.

