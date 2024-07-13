Jul 14, 2024, 1:30 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85538465
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Mediators announce halting Gaza ceasefire talks

Jul 14, 2024, 1:30 AM
News ID: 85538465
Mediators announce halting Gaza ceasefire talks

Tehran, IRNA- After three days of intense negotiations the Gaza ceasefire talks Gaza ceasefire talks have been halted as they failed to produce a viable outcome, two Egyptian security sources reported, blaming Israel for lacking determination to reach an agreement.

The sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that the behavior of the Israeli mediators revealed “internal discord” and the process ended until Israel shows it’s seriousness about negotiations.

According to IRNA, citing Reuters, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth however quoted some sources as saying that the Zionist regime has not yet stopped the process of the negotiations.

Despite ongoing negotiations, the Zionist occupying forces committed two brutal crimes in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis on Saturday, killing and injuring 400 Palestinian civilians in airstrikes.

This crime may affect the negotiation process aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Gaza.

Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy head of the political office of the Hamas resistance movement, held Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for the failure of the negotiations and reaching an agreement.

Over 9 months of Israeli genocide in Gaza has claimed the lives of nearly 39,000 Palestinians. The war has also caused massive devastation across the besieged territory and displaced most of its 2.3 million people, often multiple times. Israeli restrictions, fighting and the breakdown of law and order have curtailed humanitarian aid efforts, causing widespread hunger and sparking fears of famine.

4399

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .