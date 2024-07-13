Mediators announce halting Gaza ceasefire talks

The sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that the behavior of the Israeli mediators revealed “internal discord” and the process ended until Israel shows it’s seriousness about negotiations.

According to IRNA, citing Reuters, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth however quoted some sources as saying that the Zionist regime has not yet stopped the process of the negotiations.

Despite ongoing negotiations, the Zionist occupying forces committed two brutal crimes in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis on Saturday, killing and injuring 400 Palestinian civilians in airstrikes.

This crime may affect the negotiation process aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Gaza.

Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy head of the political office of the Hamas resistance movement, held Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for the failure of the negotiations and reaching an agreement.

Over 9 months of Israeli genocide in Gaza has claimed the lives of nearly 39,000 Palestinians. The war has also caused massive devastation across the besieged territory and displaced most of its 2.3 million people, often multiple times. Israeli restrictions, fighting and the breakdown of law and order have curtailed humanitarian aid efforts, causing widespread hunger and sparking fears of famine.

