Iran deals 79 blows to terrorist elements in 45 days

The report said that the clashes happened between May 21, two days after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and July 5 when Iran’s presidential election runoff was held.

In An attempt to resume their activities in Iran, takfiri terrorists tried to take advantage of the conditions following the death of President Raisi and enter the country for carrying out terrorist attacks in his funeral and commemoration ceremonies, the report said, adding that they also sought other attacks during two rounds of presidential elections in the country.

Noting that in 79 direct clashes, the Iranian security forces and intelligent agents dealt heavy blows to the terrorist elements, the report added that tens of terrorists and those supplying them with weapons have been arrested, with 560 assault guns, 41895 bullets, and 9 bombs being confiscated.

The report is said to have been released to increase vigilance in the face of possible terrorist activities in the ongoing mourning days of Muharram when Iranian Shia Muslims gather together in large crowds to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

