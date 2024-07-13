Inter Milan warmly welcomes Iran’s star Mehdi Taremi

“An ancient country, rich in history and charm, where extraordinary peoples, kingdoms and empires have alternated over the millennia, and where nights are filled with the wonders of the atmosphere of the East and the dreams of its inhabitants. This is Iran, the country of Mehdi Taremi, the Nerazzurri’s new striker,” the official website of Inter Milan said in a message on Saturday.

The first Iranian in Inter’s history, Mehdi has become an iconic figure for Iran, for whom he made his debut on 11 June 2015. He’s scored 50 goals in 85 matches for his country, who he represented at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, the message read.

“Technique, character and the desire to take on new challenges, just like Sinbad the Sailor: Mehdi Taremi’s Nerazzurri adventure is now beginning.”

After playing for Al-Gharafa in Qatar (2018-2019), he joined Rio Ave in Portugal and finished as one of the top scorers in the Primeira Liga from 2019 to 2020.

He then was transferred to FC Porto, where he helped secure the domestic double in the 2021-2022 season.

Earlier, the Iranian player in the FC Porto football team had been nicknamed the Persian Gulf Boy, as the Portuguese club celebrated his 100th play in Porto’s jersey.

Recently, the official page of FC Porto has published images of Mehdi Taremi’s goals, marked the Iranian striker’s efforts, and announced his departure from the Portuguese professional sports club.

