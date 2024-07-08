Iranian striker Taremi bids farewell to Porto

Mehdi Taremi, who showed an acceptable performance at the Portuguese club Porto, left for Italy to play for Inter Milan (Football Club Internazionale Milano) from now on.

The official page of the Porto club wrote in an emotional text: King of Iran, we have nothing but respect for Mehdi Taremi.

The club also published images of Taremi’s goals so that Porto fans can say goodbye to their player by remembering his goals.

Starting his professional career at Shahin Bushehr and Iran-Javan, Taremi later moved to Persepolis where he was the top scorer in the Persian Gulf Pro League for two consecutive seasons.

After playing for Al-Gharafa in Qatar (2018-2019), he joined Rio Ave in Portugal and finished as one of the top scorers in the Primeira Liga from 2019 to 2020.

He then was transferred to FC Porto, where he helped secure the domestic double in the 2021-2022 season.

Taremi also represented Iran in various international competitions, including the FIFA World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup.

