The future of the Iran nuclear deal after the presidential election in that country depends on the West’s actions, the TASS News Agency quoted Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Roman Ustinov as saying.

As concerns this matter, I wouldn’t look to political processes in Iran but would rather take cures from the position of the United States and European participants in the JCPOA — Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. They have refused from talks and the nuclear deal restoration. As far as I remember, high-ranking US officials have recently said that they are not going to resume talks following the election in Iran, he told TASS.

Meanwhile, the Iranian side, China, and Russia have repeatedly said that they are ready to restore the deal. In June, they made a trilateral statement, which unequivocally reiterated their support for the nuclear deal and readiness to resume talks, the Russian diplomat said.

Ustinov went on to say, "I would address these questions about the potential resumption of talks to the Western countries. It is them who are blocking this process."

According to the final results announced by the Ministry of Interior, Pezeshkian secured victory as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic, receiving 16,384,403 votes out of a total of 30,530,157 votes.

Pezeshkian, 69, previously served as the vice speaker of the 10th Parliament and as the country’s health minister during the administration of then-President Mohammad Khatami.

