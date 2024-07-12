Official: Hezbollah produces untraceable drones

According to Al-Mayadeen, Al-Mousavi, in an interview with this Lebanese channel, said, "What we have used in this battle in the last 10 months is not all that we have."

The person in charge of the resources and borders in the Hezbollah movement said that today, the Zionist regime is repeating the same mistakes of the 33-day war (in 2006).

He stated that the silence of the Arab nations in the face of the events in Gaza is inexcusable.

"It is not in the interest of the Arab regimes that Hamas to be defeated," the Hezbollah official added.

2050